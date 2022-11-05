Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

