Alerus Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Alerus Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
ALRS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
