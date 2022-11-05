Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.46.

Shares of BABA opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

