Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Alight updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Get Alight alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alight

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.