Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Alight updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Alight Price Performance
Shares of ALIT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.