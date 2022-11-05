Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.
NYSE ALSN opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
