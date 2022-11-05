Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 2,776,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,174. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

