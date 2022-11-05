Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
NYSE:ALL opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
