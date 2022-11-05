Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $140.60 million and $7.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.01688806 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029576 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.01841159 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.