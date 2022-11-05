Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1,075,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

