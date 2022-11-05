Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) versus Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -139.62% -77.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ambrx Biopharma and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 613.27%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 3.89 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies $320,000.00 88.89 -$68.94 million ($1.46) -0.29

Ambrx Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Applied Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.