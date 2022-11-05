Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

