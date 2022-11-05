Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

