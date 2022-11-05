Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.40.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

AEE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

