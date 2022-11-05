American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Trading Up 0.6%

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 1,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.