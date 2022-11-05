American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $61,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

