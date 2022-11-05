American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,078.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.72. 3,322,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

