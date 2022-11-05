American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $240.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

AMT opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

