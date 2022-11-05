AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.02 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 258,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 140,668 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

