AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 2.15% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

