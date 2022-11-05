AMG National Trust Bank Sells 184 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.