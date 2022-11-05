AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,254 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

