AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,665 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 165,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $60.06.

