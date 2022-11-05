AMG National Trust Bank Sells 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.92 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

