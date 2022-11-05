Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.25 to $17.85 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $274.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.