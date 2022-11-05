Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.25 to $17.85 EPS.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $269.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

