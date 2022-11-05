Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 903,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

