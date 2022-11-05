Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

