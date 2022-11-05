Analysts Set Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target at $6.83

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHIL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Benson Hill stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.