Analysts Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $65.67

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of PATK opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

