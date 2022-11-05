Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $298.50

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.50.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

