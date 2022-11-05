Analyzing Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group 7.88% 18.98% 6.06%

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. North American Construction Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Construction Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and North American Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

North American Construction Group has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.12%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and North American Construction Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.12 -$9.22 million N/A N/A North American Construction Group $521.90 million 0.70 $41.02 million $1.42 9.09

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Aris Water Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.