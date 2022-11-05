AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.20.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $837.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
