AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.20.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $837.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

