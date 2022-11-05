Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 2,243,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

