Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

