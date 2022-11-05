Antonetti Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $86.00.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
