Antonetti Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 681,636 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Cloudflare Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NET traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.