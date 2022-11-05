Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 17,599,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,677,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

