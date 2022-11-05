Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.42)-$(0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $121.5-123.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.34 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.

Appian Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of APPN traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 1,579,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,285. Appian has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.