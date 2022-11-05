Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.50 million-$123.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.39 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,285. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Appian

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.89.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $962,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

