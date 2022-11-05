Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.39 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

