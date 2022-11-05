Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

