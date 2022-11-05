Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

