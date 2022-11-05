Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. 3,960,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 150,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 259.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

