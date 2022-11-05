Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.63.
Arista Networks Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
