Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.