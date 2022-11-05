Ark Price Tops $0.40 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $56.30 million and $2.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006797 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,304,092 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

