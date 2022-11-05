Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $20.48. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7,829 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

