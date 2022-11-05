Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 23rd

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2784 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.