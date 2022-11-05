Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

CCI stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

