Ascent Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 409,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

