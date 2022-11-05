Ascent Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.